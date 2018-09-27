3Beat's Success Is Worth Celebrating

3Beat began as a shop, a hub for underground music based in Liverpool.

Quickly earning a nationwide reputation, it became a go-to vantage point for those fascinated by the emerging sounds of Detroit and Chicago.

Developing a record label arm in 1990, it has gone on to become a hugely important platform for new music, scoring massive chart hits in the process.

Refusing to give up their home in Liverpool for the bright lights of London or New York or Los Angeles, 3Beat turns 30 this year with some special events.

Teaming up with Liverpool International Music Festival, 3Beat matched live performance to DJ sets from those who have helped make the label what it is today.

A showcase for a thriving music label, you can watch a catch up with 3Beat below.

