30/70 Offer Soulful Expression On 'Tastes Like Freedom'

Melbourne ensemble 30/70 return with new single 'Tastes Like Freedom'.

The group have a long-standing relationship with Peckham label Rhythm Section Intl, with label founder Bradley Zero establishing close ties with the Australian city.

Matching club tropes to jazz improvisation, 30/70 are a stunning live proposition, and their studio prowess has resulted in some fascinating projects.

New single 'Tastes Like Freedom' hits DSPs at midnight, marking the end of Pride month with a hymn to sexual freedom.

Vocalist Alyysha Joy drives the song forwards, a nine minute excursion propelled by Ziggy Zeitgeist’s broken beat leanings and the atmospheric saxophone of Josh Kelly.

Musically gorgeous, 'Tastes Like Freedom' has an important message of acceptance.

Allysha Joy comments...

“‘Tastes Like Freedom’ is about openly, freely and proudly expressing your desire and your sexuality. To be perfectly myself, to feel held and safe, yet limitless in body and mind, and to feel even more in love when I am accepting and accepted, that tastes like freedom. She tastes like freedom.”

