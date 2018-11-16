303's Soulful Debut 'Whisper' Is Divine

303 know how to make an entrance.

The all-girl trio - Io, Maddie and Chloe to their friends - have just dropped debut single 'Whisper' and it's fantastic, an effortlessly soulful slice of group R&B.

Honeyed harmonies matched to rolling trap-centric beats, 'Whisper' feels like those classic Destiny's Child or Brandy cuts re-tooled for a 2k18 audience.

Formed on 30th March, 2017 - hence 303 - the group have also shot a neat 90s inspired visual for 'Whisper'.

303 explain: “Best thing about ‘Whisper’ is that it’s our vibe - we wanted something that we and our friends would listen too, so it just felt right to come out with this first. Filming the video was a totally new experience but from the first frame, we felt so at ease and had so much fun, having a female team was amazing too!”

Tune in now.

