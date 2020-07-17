303's 'Downtime' Taps Into Timeless R&B

Rising London trio 303 have shared new single 'Downtime'.

The group are long-time Clash favourites, and played one of their first ever shows at a Clash Live event.

New single 'Downtime' taps into their classic R&B influences, melding 90s tropes with a 2k20 vantage point.

Efosa assisted on the songwriting, while production team Mikes Pro and Will Reeves brought their experience on this slinky new jammer.

A song about escapism, 'Downtime' is a refreshing return from the London outfit.

303 comment...

“When we wrote ‘Downtime’ each of us had a feeling it was a special song and we’re so happy to be finally releasing it now. 'Downtime' is about being lost in the moment with someone special and we really hope people listening to the song enjoy it’s vibe and sentiment.”

Tune in now.

