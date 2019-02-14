303 Share Sublime New Single 'Someone Else'

London R&B group 303 have shared their gorgeous new single 'Someone Else'.

The three piece formed on the 30th March 2017 - hence their name - and want to add a 2k19 UK slant to that classic 90s R&B sound.

Expect Destiny's Child harmonies coupled with some London grit, or TLC with a more club-focussed slant for a new generation.

New single 'Someone Else' is a gorgeous return, a showcase for their vocal harmonies, the delicate interplay linking to those highly personal lyrics.

As their voices interlock the chorus chimes in: "I've been having doubts that maybe there's no you and I..."

303 explain: "'Someone Else' is about not being in the right mind set to have a healthy relationship. We wanted to keep the production really stripped back to show the raw emotion of the song with guitar and production from Benji Totten."

"The idea was to draw attention to the side of breakups that are less spoken about - 'it’s not you, it’s me' is not always just a cop out, it can be a genuine reason to let someone go. It’s important to have love for yourself first so that your insecurities wont affect others you love. Although it’s a painful decision to make, you believe they’ll be better off with 'Someone Else'".

Tune in now.

