21Savage Drops New Track 'Immortal'

Rap icon 21 Savage has dropped his new single 'Immortal' - tune in now.

The rapper's logically-titled debut album 'Issa Album' went gold on its release, while follow up 'i am > i was' smashed into the Billboard charts at number one.

Outed as a secret Brit - but what's wrong with that? - the Atlanta rapper has had a turbulent 12 months.

New single 'Immortal' finds 21 Savage doing what he does best, making superbly muscular rap tracks built for club use.

The swaggering low-end is the perfect compliment to his hefty flow, with Kid Hazel handling production.

An emphatic return, it finds 21 Savage putting the headlines behind him and focussing on the music.

Tune in now.

