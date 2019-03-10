1Xtra Event Halted After Krept Stabbed Backstage

1Xtra's Birmingham event was halted last night - October 5th - after rapper Krept was stabbed.

The event brought a wealth of rap talent to Birmingham, as well as showcasing the city's own vibrant scene.

However the 1Xtra concert was halted early, with initial reports suggesting a brawl had broken out backstage.

The BBC press office stated:

“Following an isolated serious incident, we have had to stop 1Xtra Live in Birmingham. We are co-operating fully with the police to establish what has happened.” — Radio 1 Press Office (@BBCRadio1PR) October 5, 2019

Reports emerged that someone had been stabbed backstage, with rapper Krept - of Krept & Konan - being named as the victim. The BBC press office then stated:

We are upset and saddened that something like this should happen to a guest at one of our events and we remain in close contact and continue to offer our full support 2/2 — Radio 1 Press Office (@BBCRadio1PR) October 6, 2019

Following hours of speculation Krept then tweeted to fans, reassuring them that he was on the mend:

My people thanks for the messages Im good, ill be back in no time. God was with me trust me. Cant keep a good man down — I SPY OUT NOW (@kreptplaydirty) October 6, 2019

The incident carries a heavy element of tragic timing - Krept recently spoke against knife crime and gang culture in the House of Commons. More on this as it develops.

