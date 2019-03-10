1Xtra Event Halted After Krept Stabbed Backstage

1Xtra's Birmingham event was halted last night - October 5th - after rapper Krept was stabbed.

The event brought a wealth of rap talent to Birmingham, as well as showcasing the city's own vibrant scene.

However the 1Xtra concert was halted early, with initial reports suggesting a brawl had broken out backstage.

The BBC press office stated:

Reports emerged that someone had been stabbed backstage, with rapper Krept - of Krept & Konan - being named as the victim. The BBC press office then stated:

Following hours of speculation Krept then tweeted to fans, reassuring them that he was on the mend:

The incident carries a heavy element of tragic timing - Krept recently spoke against knife crime and gang culture in the House of Commons. More on this as it develops.

