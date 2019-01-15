13XL Turn Down The Temperature On 'Frosty Tips'

London partnership 13XL have shared their glacial new single 'Frosty Tips'.

The two-piece project pilfer influences from across the spectrum, two devoted music lovers whose obsession with sound knows no limits.

Scott - guitar, production - is also a member of Crushed Beaks, besides helping to promote iconic techno parties World Unknown. Vocalist Xena, meanwhile, grew up in a devout Muslim family, matching her hip-hop mixtapes against Islamic culture.

A unique partnership, their free-flowing creativity fuses each of these influences and more, with new single 'Frosty Tips' exemplifying this approach.

The spider-like guitar line could come from The xx chordbook, while the crystalline production has a techno sheen; the beat is sheer Stateside trap, though, while Xena's R&B drenched delivery shivers with emotion.

The moment 13XL grab our attention by turning down the temperature, you can check out 'Frosty Tips' below.

