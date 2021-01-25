10K KOBEE Returns With 'Vlone'

Chicago rapper 10K KOBEE has shared his new single 'Vlone'.

The rapper grew up on the city's 8400 Southside area, and used his talents to find a pathway out.

Previously working with Savage Boy Gang, he reached the limelight in 2016 before opting to try something different.

Shaping a solo catalogue, his hi-luxe approach to rap music is shot through with incredible ambition.

New single 'Vlone' kicks off an incredible year for the rapper, a punchy, solid, hard-hitting endeavour.

Ruthlessly catchy, 'Vlone' "ain’t nothing but designer," he comments.

10K KOBEE adds: "It also signifies a turn up type of vibe - just go crazy!"

Tune in now.

