100 gecs Link With Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, Kero Kero Bonito

LA duo 100 gecs have grabbed some all-star names for their new remix.

The pair's album '1000 gecs' landed last year, a blistering fusion of adventurous left field ideas and pop potential.

A full remix album is incoming, with 100 gecs set to play a long since sold out London show at Camden's Underworld in June.

'ringtone' has been given the remix treatment, and it launches the project with some stellar guests.

Charli XCX lends her vocals to the track, alongside hyper-pop group Kero Kero Bonito, and rap force Rico Nasty.

Completely original, it's all delivered with a remarkable sense of style and class.

Tune in now.

