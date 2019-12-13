070 Shake Drops New Single 'Under The Moon'

070 Shake has shared her bold new single 'Under The Moon'.

The G.O.O.D. Music signee cut a swathe across 2019, dropping her 'Glitter' EP and working with Kanye West - yep, that guy - on 'Ghost Town'.

070 Shake will release her new album 'Modus Vivendi' shortly, with new single 'Under The Moon' leading the way.

Typically potent, the raw, lo-fi visual has a shade of cult 80s flick The Lost Boys in its aesthetic.

Haunting and slightly threatening, it's a stark, intense journey - tune in now.

Catch 070 Shake at the following shows:

January

19 Dublin Button Factory SOLD OUT

20 London Village Underground SOLD OUT

