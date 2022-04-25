070 Shake Details New Album 'YOU CAN'T KILL ME'

070 Shake will release new album 'YOU CAN'T KILL ME' later this year.

The New Jersey artist made a profound impression on her emergence, working with Kanye on his Wyoming recordings.

As a result, 070 Shake's voice became inescapable, starring epic work by Pusha T and Nas, alongside Ye himself.

Debut album 'Modus Vivendi' landed in 2020, merging gospel, soul, and rap into one unique package.

New album 'YOU CAN'T KILL ME' is a glorious second chapter, and it's set to land later this year.

Produced by Dave Hamelin and mixed and mastered by Mike Dean, it's led by new single 'Skin And Bones'.

Out now, the dynamic new track ushers you in to a fresh era for 070 Shake - tune in below.

Photo Credit: Eddie Mandell

