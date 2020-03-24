0207 Def Jam Launches In The UK

Iconic hip-hop stable Def Jam is set to expand across the Atlantic with the launch of 0207 Def Jam.

Easily one of the most influential imprints on the planet, Def Jam's glittering 35 year run is littered with iconic moments.

The label now extends to the UK, with a fantastic front line team forging ahead as 0207 Def Jam.

Based right here in the UK, the initial appointments include Alec Boateng and Alex Boateng as co-presidents.

Aiming to stamp their mark on British music while making waves internationally, the co-presidents will be joined by Amy Tettey as managing director, Jacqueline Eyewe as marketing director, and Char Grant becoming A&R director.

In turn, Alec and Alex report to Universal Music UK Chairman & CEO David Joseph. He says:

“Bringing the Boateng brothers together at 0207 Def Jam is an important moment in British culture. Alec and Alex have always done things their own way with success always quick to follow. They have already assembled an exceptionally talented top team with a clear vision for this exciting new chapter in the history of one of the world’s most famous labels”.

Jeff Harleston, interim Chairman & CEO, Def Jam Recordings, comments: “It is a perfect fit having Alex and Alec at the helm of 0207 Def Jam. Their creativity, artist relationships, and connection with culture are all key elements that have made Def Jam such an important label for over 35 years. I have no doubt that Alex, Alec and their team will only make the label and the brand even stronger.”

Exciting times... we look forward to seeing how 0207 Def Jam develops in 2021!