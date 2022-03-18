††† (CROSSES) Return With Two New Singles - 'INITIATION' And 'PROTECTION'

Today, ††† (crosses) - the duo comprised of Deftones' Chino Moreno and renowned producer Shaun Lopez — have returned with two new singles 'Initiation' and 'Protection' - their first releases of 2022.

It also comes along with a stunning new video for 'Initiation'. - Embodying the group’s signature melt of electronic sonic styles, both ‘Initiation’ and ‘Protection’ both mark a possible new era for the band.

On one hand, both 'Initiation' and its attendant video come with an urgent, foreboding atmosphere inspired by the infamous The World Is Yours scene from the classic film Scarface. On the other, 'Protection' sees the band dig deeper into their more avant-garde influences, topped off with its masterful production.

In addition, the music video see’s the inclusion of Thais Molon as a protagonist as well as recurring characters from some of the band’s previous music videos including 2013's 'Bitches Brew' and 2014's 'The Epilogue'.

You can listen to both singles now.

Words: Sarah Shodipe

Photo Credit: Clemente Ruiz

- - -