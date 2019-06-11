Σtella's 'Monster' Is A Supreme Synth Pop Document

Σtella's electronic pop confections drift through the world, finding their curious path.

The Greek artist matches an impish, whimsical sense of creativity with a devastatingly simple pop touch.

New album 'The Break' arrives on January 24th via Arbutus Records, the Montreal rooted imprint whose taste we trust above all others.

New song 'Monster' leads the way, this hypnotic, gauzy piece of somnambulist electronics, analogue in touch but deftly imaginative in execution.

Refusing to be limited, it's a pop song that oozes past any definitions placed in its way, this bubblebath of sound that weaves an introspective path.

Σtella comments: "Lock the monster or love the monster inside? I was never sure..."

Tune in now.

'The Break' will be released on January 24th - order LINK.

Photo Credit: Artemis Flessa

