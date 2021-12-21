Ólafur Arnalds, Josin Combine On Solstice Film

Icelandic composer Ólafur Arnalds has shared his new Sunrise Session.

The composer kicked off a midwinter tradition lasting year, sharing the first Sunrise Session - crafted alongside JFDR - on the Winter Solstice.

With the Solstice drawing around once more, Ólafur Arnalds has teamed up alongside Josin and the Reykjavík Recording Orchestra to share a brand new Sunrise Session.

The intimate performance begins at sunrise, before easing into a solo 'saman' before performing 'The Bottom Line' in the company of Josin and the Reykjavík Recording Orchestra; the session closes out with Ólafur Arnalds' Bonobo collaboration 'Loom'.

In a note, the composer writes: "On this shortest day of the year, this is our tribute to brighter days ahead and I truly hope you enjoy it. Wishing you all wonderful holidays!"

Tune in below.

