Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo Collaborate On New Single 'Loom'

Ólafur Arnalds unites with Bonobo on new single 'Loom'.

The Icelandic producer returns with new album 'some kind of peace' on November 6th, a project completed by the Reykjavik harbour.

The album features some guests, with Ólafur Arnalds linking with Bonobo for a gorgeous collaboration.

The two have known each other for some time, and the track grew from a spell camping in the Icelandic highlands.

Typically graceful, 'Loom' is the result of a prolonged conversation between the two, a true meeting of minds.

Ólafur Arnalds comments: "I am a long time fan of Bonobo and have been fortunate enough to get to know Simon as a friend in the last few years. Last year we spent a couple of days in the studio, after traveling and camping in the Icelandic highlands, with no intention other than to spend some quality time with music."

"Later, as I started working on the album, I kept coming back to that one piece, ‘Loom’, as it felt like the perfect album opener. We kept working on it remotely early this spring and the end result is something I'm incredibly proud of."

Bonobo says: “‘Loom’ was one of the pieces we worked on together during that time. It was a real honour to create something with Ólafur. A friend and someone I admire greatly.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.