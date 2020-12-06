Årabrot's New Video Has A Swooping, Cinematic Feel

Årabrot are basking in a sense of 'Norwegian Gothic'.

The group - hinging on Kjetil Nernes and Karin Park - have always had a feeling of loss lingering in the background of their work, but it comes to the fore on their new album.

Out on April 9th, 'Norwegian Gothic' is an uncompromising statement, one that distills their caustic brew of post-punk and noise rock down to a fine essence.

A few teasers are emerging, with Clash able to share a cinematic new video from Årabrot.

'Kinks Of The Heart' is rooted in countryside life, Kjetil explains. "There is a certain beauty to living in the countryside- there's clear crisp air, fresh water, splendid sunsets. Every day we see wild animals coming down from the forests that surround us. There is a freedom attached to all that."

"The other day I went out of the church where we live and found a dead crow on the porch. It was only the head, its eyes gorged out and it had a huge claw stuck in its neck. There is also a brutality to nature which is ever-present out here. It is this duality Cormac McCarthy so masterly puts into words. It is also what 'Kinks Of The Heart' is about..."

'Kinks Of The Heart' opens a two part video statement, and it's an imposing opening gambit, one that begins by swooping over the Norwegian forests before settling on a more personal scene.

Diving into the essence of the project, the video taps into the duo's core. Kjetil Nernes comments:

"The videos are shot in the church where we live and its surroundings, our neighbours and friends as the congregation. Karin is eight months pregnant. If you want to know what Årabrot is all about this is where you want to start. Brilliantly shot and directed by Obscure Film Collective."

