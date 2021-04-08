Ásgeir's 'On The Edge' Is Imbued With A Subtle Sense Of Warmth

Icelandic songwriter Ásgeir offers up new song 'On The Edge'.

Last year's full length 'Bury The Moon' found the Icelandic talent steering his music in fresh directions, exploring new sounds and possibilities.

But his work doesn't end there. New EP 'The Sky Is Painted Gray Today' contains four wonderful songs, stripping his sound down to the core.

Largely recorded back in 2019 in the village of Hljodriti, he spent the tail end of 2020 tweaking and refining them.

Out on September 3rd via One Little Independent Records, we're able to share gorgeous new song 'On The Edge'.

Unfolding gently, it hinges on his guitar playing, before giving way to wisps of synthetic sound.

Carefully balanced, 'On The Edge' refuses to give up its secrets easily; a song to immerse yourself in, the work of Ásgeir has rarely been so potent.

Tune in now.