Ámani's New Project Is Exceptional, tbh

R&B as a term is so hopelessly broad, so endlessly fluctuating, but it scarcely even suffices as a categorisation.

Yet with its commitment to soul, and it's fluid space for creative, R&B is the perfect summation of Ámani's music.

The New York newcomer has been on our radar throughout 2018, releasing a string of superb tracks, each stamped with their own identity.

New project 'tbh.' is her biggest, broadest endeavour yet, something born from her life, and the changes within it.

"A lot can change, transform, evolve, and grow within a year," she commented recently. "I have. My surroundings have. My relationships have. My perspective on life and death has. This year has been my most successful, to date, but also filled with the most loss."

"This year I became a graduate of Berklee College of Music and the first person in my household to have a college degree. I also mourned the death of six family members and I’m still learning how to navigate my grief. I moved to Los Angeles and gained so many new beautiful and genuine friends while also seeing others for who they truly are and let go of toxic relationships."

Ámani has begun to accept chance, and this has led to some of her most daring songs. 'tbh.' is littered with this, a sense that what is around the corner might not be expected, but is somehow intrinsically correct.

She continues: "Trusting in uncertainty is the most crucial lesson I’ve learned along with committing to honesty within myself and out loud. In a world where being a student is celebrated but then the harsh reality of post grad swept me off my feet, in a non romantic way, I was left to remind myself of my self worth, promising future, and how far I’ve come."

"I had no room to uphold anyone else’s expectations of me. Honesty, Trust, and Faith in the ugliest of days, uncertainties, victories, and the monotony of life kept me moving forward."

