Ty Dolla $ign is the second face of Clash 117.

One of hip-hop’s undeniable extroverts, Ty Dolla $ign’s stunning success is shot through with a sense of loss, and triumph over adversity. A bold, defiant voice, he’s changing definitions, and preparing himself for a fresh evolution.

As ever, it starts with those closest to him, the ones who matter most – change is gradual, and while it may be subtle, it’s also going to be dramatic.

“It’s been tough for me, man. I lost a lot of fucking people this year...”

Also featured in this issue is Arlo Parks, Roisin Murphy, Backroad Gee, Zara Larsson, Enny, sleaford mods, Hope Tala, Oliver Malcolm, Baby Queen, and more. Other covers to follow this week.

Words: Grant Rindner

Photography: Meg Myfamwy Young

Fashion: Michael Comrie

Creative Direction: Rob Meyers

