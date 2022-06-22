Suki Waterhouse is the third face of Clash 122.

As a model and actress, fans have grown used to the feeling of connection Suki Waterhouse can engender. Yet as her success grew, the English figure began to feel disconnected from the person who mattered most - herself.

Pushing to locate fresh space to explore, Suki Waterhouse began indulging her love of music, using songwriting as a method of finding focus, as a sort of therapy. Listening to herself for the first time, what emerges is a depiction of someone refusing to wear a mask, and allowing the world to see her - in her entirety - for the very first time.

As she puts it: “Having a lot of time to figure out what you want to say and how you want to say it is a gift…”

Elsewhere in this issue you can get up close to Red Hot Chili Peppers, listen to Jackson Wang at his most intimate, explore the staunch creativity of Nigerian multi-hyphenate Obongjayar, witness the uncompromising stance of Blackhaine, get to know Stormzy co-signed vocalist Debbie, experience the healing wisdom of Ethel Cain, and soak up Kevin Abstract’s words-of-wisdom to viral pop riser Glaive in a rare interview with the BROCKHAMPTON founder.

UK and Rest Of World customers can Pre-Order your copy of Clash 122 HERE. EU Pre-Order Links to follow.

Words: Kelsey Barnes

Photography: John P Heyes

Fashion: Hannah Helwell

Creative Direction: Rob Meyers

Hair Stylist: Sophie Jane Anderson

Make-up Artist: Fiona Gallagher

Set Design: Josh Stovell

Movement Director: Anna Engerstrom

- - -