Shygirl Is The Third Face Of Clash 119

A searing force to be reckoned with Shygirl is the third cover star of Clash 119.

No one does it like Shygirl. The London multi-disciplinarian sits out-with genre boundaries, subverting club tropes to present a new pop vision, a fresh means of creating music that is both immediately accessible and wholly daring.

Last year’s ‘Alias’ EP shattered the glass ceiling; Rihanna has used her music in Fenty campaigns, and she’s collaborated with Arca on some truly earth-shattering work. It’s all driven forwards by a desire to be true to herself, and her ambitions, no matter the cost.

Shygirl sums it up: “Honestly, I don’t think I’ve ever been more open than I am now…”

Also featured in this magazine are BRIT nominee Joy Crookes, number one gate-crasher Tion Wayne, neo-soul voyager Patrick Paige II, genre-less creative Berwyn, Brighton rap phenomenon ArrDee, American avant-garde iconoclast Moor Mother, and honey-voiced icon Nancy Sinatra.

Words: Shahzaib Hussain

Photography: Chieska Fortune Smith

Fashion: Matt King

MUA: Portia Poon

Hair: James Catalano

Creative Direction: Rob Meyers

