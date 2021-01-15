Riz Ahmed Is The Fourth Face Of Clash 117

Actor, musician, and voice of progressive engagement Riz Ahmed is the fourth cover of Clash 117.

Riz Ahmed has emerged as an unfiltered voice for the marginalised and minoritized, with totemic performances across music and film. For years, Ahmed has embraced the gift and burden of representation. Now, he’s ready to hone in on the micro.

“We can use our creativity to cultivate this land and build a home within it.”

Also featured in this issue is Arlo Parks, Ty Dolla $ign, Celeste, Roisin Murphy, Backroad Gee, Zara Larsson, Enny, sleaford mods, Hope Tala, Oliver Malcolm, Baby Queen, and more. Other covers to follow this week.

Pre-order Issue 117 HERE. Clash 117 will be shipped to your home in fully recyclable zero-plastic packaging from 26th January 2020.

Words: Shahzaib Hussain

Photography: Nou Una Studio

Stylist: Jordan Boothe

Grooming: Tiago Goya

Creative Direction: Rob Meyers

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.