Rex Orange County Is The Second Face Of Issue 113

The latest issue of Clash, the third special edition of our 15th anniversary year, drops today with a deep impact - fitting, really, for a magazine dedicated to those artists whose exhilarating work and methods produce shock waves that reverberate on a global scale.



Six cover stars personify such forceful endowment, and Rex Orange County - the second of these - proves that the best way to make a powerful impression is by resolutely being yourself.



The 21-year-old troubadour, who has previously collaborated with and been celebrated by Tyler, The Creator and Frank Ocean, deals with potent self-expression; his imminent new album, ‘Pony’ is perhaps the purest distillation of his ethos and approach, epitomizing the interlinked relationship between his music and his life.



“These days,” the heartfelt crusader reveals to Clash, “I don’t find myself having to look at anyone. I don’t compare myself to anyone if I can help it, because I did used to quite a lot when I started.”



Also featured in this issue is FKA twigs, Sam Fender, Kindness, Ray BLK, Not3s, Stereophonics, J Rick, Take A Daytrip, Aitch, Jax Jones, and many more. Other covers to follow this week.



Interview: Robin Murray

Photography: Luc Coiffait

Fashion: Harry Clements

Grooming: Johnny Biles

Creative Direction: Rob Meyers

Rex Orange County wears jumper by Marni



