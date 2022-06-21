Red Hot Chili Peppers are the first face of Clash 122.

Perhaps the definitive West Coast party band, Red Hot Chili Peppers have defied expectations for decades now. A group driven forwards by internal chemistry, their latest change saw the band tap back into their roots, in order to locate a forward path.

The return of iconic guitar John Frusciante set the creative dials spinning once more, and new album ‘Unlimited Love’ opens yet another chapter for this vital, unpredictable force. In this exclusive deep-dive cover interview, Clash founding editor Simon Harper returns especially for this issue to probe the dynamic shifts within Red Hot Chili Peppers, probing frontman Anthony Keidis and bass player Flea on their new album, their international tour, and why all bets are off when these four get in the same rehearsal room together.

As they put it: “This is our life’s purpose. This is our mission. This is our gig.”

Elsewhere in this issue you can explore the staunch creativity of Nigerian multi-hyphenate Obongjayar, witness the uncompromising stance of Blackhaine, get to know Stormzy co-signed vocalist Debbie, experience the healing wisdom of Ethel Cain, and soak up Kevin Abstract’s words-of-wisdom to viral pop riser Glaive in a rare interview with the BROCKHAMPTON founder.

UK and Rest Of World customers can Pre-Order your copy of Clash 122 HERE .

Words: Simon Harper

EU Pre-Order Links to follow.

Photography: Clara Balzary