Princess Nokia is the fourth face of Clash 120.

Few artists fold in as many diverse influences as Princess Nokia. Growing up between the Bronx, Harlem, and Lower East Side, part of underground rap and ballroom culture, she’s the embodiment of a rich mix that finds its way into all she touches.

Opening up to Clash, she reflects on her genre-bending back catalogue and ever evolving aesthetic: one moment a skateboarding tomboy in baggy pants, the next a teen cyber goth. It all speaks to the seriousness with which she takes her work. For Princess Nokia, music isn’t a part of life, it is life.

Peeling back the layers of this profound, multi-faceted artist, Princess Nokia tells Clash: “I have worked really hard to create this fantasy of mine, this world for myself.”

Also featured in this issue is adventurous solo star Chlöe; multi-faceted London group NiNE8 Collective; the hushed intimact of Clairo; groundbreaking UK rapper M1llionz; the breathless pop honesty of Gracie Abrams; formidable South London force Enny; and a profoundly personal essay on self-care from Ray BLK.

Words: Emma Finamore

Photography: Courtney Paul

Fashion: Matt King

Creative Direction: Rob Meyers