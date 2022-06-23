Popcaan is the fourth face of Clash 122.

Lockdown saw Popcaan cut off from the world – so he tapped into his heritage, and burrowed deeper than ever. The results are going to take him to the next level.

With an album incoming, the Jamaican icon talks about his inspirations, and his processes; reflecting on grief, and his need to engage, Popcaan shares his full story - and reveals a little about what's to come.

Retaining a deep love for British music, he shouts out UK drill, muses on diasporic communications, and exclusively reveals that he's taking Unruly Fest to London for the very first time.

As he puts it: “I use music to free myself… it’s like healing.”

Elsewhere in this issue you can get up close to Red Hot Chili Peppers; become exposed to the pure truth of Suki Waterhouse; listen to Jackson Wang at his most intimate; explore the staunch creativity of Nigerian multi-hyphenate Obongjayar; witness the uncompromising stance of Blackhaine; get to know Stormzy co-signed vocalist Debbie; experience the healing wisdom of Ethel Cain; and soak up Kevin Abstract’s words-of-wisdom to viral pop riser Glaive in a rare interview with the BROCKHAMPTON founder.

Words: Robin Murray

Fashion: Elliot James Kennedy

Fashion: Carlotta Constant

