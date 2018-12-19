Mahalia Is The Third Face Of Issue 112

In celebrating Clash’s 15 years of existence, our thoughts turned to how, by staying resolutely true to ourselves and persisting along this distinctly unique furrow that we were ploughing, it would seem that we were bucking the system despite not even trying. This issue, therefore, we meet a clutch of artists similarly turning the world upside down with their sheer tenacity.



One of these - Clash 112’s third cover star - is Mahalia, the self-cultivated, self-preserving survivor whose endurance is to be admired.



After signing with Atlantic Records aged 13, she released her first collection in the summer of 2012. A flurry of studio releases followed, but the enervating pressures of careering through an industry at such a malleable age almost derailed her desire to continue. Now, at 21, Mahalia - an industry veteran - has a firm handle on her artistic flight path. After releasing the five-song ‘Seasons’ EP last year Mahalia is being touted as UK R&B’s next success story. Shortlisted for both the BBC Sound of 2019 and the Brits Critics’ Choice Award, the defiant songstress faces her next chapter with an assured poise, astute mindfulness, and gratitude for the journey she’s undertaken.



“I feel like I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life,” she tells Clash. “In the beginning I didn’t know what I wanted, that meant that it was easier for people to mould me and sway me. So many artists don’t come through that phase. I’m thankful I did, because I learnt to say no.”



Also featured in this issue are Dev Hynes, Beth Ditto, These New Puritans, Lil Miquela, Conan Gray, Grace Carter, Valee, Sheryl Crow, and much more. Other covers to follow.



Clash 112 with MAHALIA

Interview: Shahzaib Hussain

Photography: William Spooner

Fashion: Justin Hamilton

Hair: Zateesha Barbour

Make-Up: Mata Labs

Creative Direction: Rob Meyers



Mahalia wears full look by Tommy Hilfiger.





