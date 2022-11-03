Little Simz Is The Fifth Face Of Clash 121

“I appreciate my entire desire…”

Little Simz has reached the pinnacle of British music, yet it feels as though she’s only just getting started. Winning a BRIT Award – with her mum at her side – Simbi strolled into the record books, becoming the first woman to sell out three nights at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. Her 2021 album ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’ spelled it out clearly – Simbi was here to stay, and she picked up our coveted Album Of The Year award in the process.

It’s an achievement we simply couldn’t allow to pass by silently. Clash profiled Little Simz in our new issue, looking back on our experiences with this pivotal artist while chatting to those close to her about her storied ascent. We are honoured to give Little Simz her very own Clash cover using exclusive imagery shot by photographer Nwaka Okparaeke who was one of those closest to Simz' touring party throughout last year. A special edition to salute a voice who is defining British music in the 21st century.

Also featured in this issue is West Coast sonic voyager Syd; R&B icon Kehlani; UK iconoclast Bree Runway, multi-faceted polymath Alewya; the inscrutable Deyaz; R&B force Raveena; Manchester polymath Iceboy Violet; NYC alt-pop collective MICHELLE; and UK rap hit machine Young T & Bugsey.

UK and Rest Of World customers can pre-Order your copy of Clash 121 HERE. Copies will ship out from March 24th.

EU Pre-Orders will go-live next week, more info to follow.

Words: Ana Lamond

Photographer: Nwaka Okparaeke

Stylist: Luci Ellis

Hair: Chantelle Fuller

Makeup: Nibras

