KOFFEE is the fourth face of Clash 121.

Everything KOFFEE does feels totally natural. Right from her first blast of viral fame the Jamaican riser has worked on instinct, trusting her gut and her natural passions to guide her. A refreshing, effervescent presence, anthems such as ‘Toast’ and the inescapable ‘Rapture’ transformed her into an international star, a female trailblazer capable of challenging far more established male peers.

Her debut album, however, is a step beyond this. In our exclusive cover interview, KOFFEE talks about the much-needed break brought by lockdown, re-engaging with her roots, working with Kendrick Lamar, and why she’s still just a kid from Spanish Town.

As she puts is: “Certain disciplines – like gratitude and positivity – I try to keep to my core. What you put in, is what you get out.”

Also featured in this issue is West Coast sonic voyager Syd; R&B icon Kehlani; UK iconoclast Bree Runway, multi-faceted polymath Alewya; the inscrutable Deyaz; R&B force Raveena; Manchester polymath Iceboy Violet; NYC alt-pop collective MICHELLE; and UK rap hit machine Young T & Bugsey.

Words: Robin Murray

Photography: Josie Hall

Fashion: Justin Hamilton

Creative Direction: Rob Meyers

- - -