Jackson Wang is the second face of Clash 122.

A modern icon, Jackson Wang is a true all-rounder, someone who pushes himself to perfection in every discipline open to him. Yet it also comes with a heavy price - in this extensive and intimate cover feature, he opens up as never before about his fears, and how the drive to succeed can sometimes exact as punishing cost.

In one of his most profoundly honest interviews yet, Jackson Wang opens his world to Clash, speaking privately in Seoul about some of his darkest moments, and how he was able to use this to steer back towards the light. Touching on his new album, past experiences, and so much more, this cover piece offers a 360 view of a pan-genre aesthete.

As he tells us: “Every time I meet someone, I open myself up 100%. It’s a gift and a curse.”

Elsewhere in this issue you can get up close to Red Hot Chili Peppers, explore the staunch creativity of Nigerian multi-hyphenate Obongjayar, witness the uncompromising stance of Blackhaine, get to know Stormzy co-signed vocalist Debbie, experience the healing wisdom of Ethel Cain, and soak up Kevin Abstract’s words-of-wisdom to viral pop riser Glaive in a rare interview with the BROCKHAMPTON founder.

Words: Taylor Glasby

Photography: Elliott Morgan

Fashion: Davey Sutton

Creation Direction: Rob Meyers