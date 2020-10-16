Jack Gilinsky Is The Third Face Of Clash 116

Jack Gilinsky is solo for the first time in his career, facing the glare of the spotlight on his own. Stepping back and taking a deep breath, he’s owning his truth with every step…

But first he needs to take stock. Someone accustomed to the pressures that artistry can bring, Jack Gilinsky makes sure that each moment counts, refusing to place his name against anything that isn’t perfect.

This time round, though, it’s different. As he tells Clash: “It’s like being vulnerable on my own for the first time.”

Also featured in this issue is Jessie Ware, Pa Salieu, Jarvis Cocker, Zsela, MadeInTYO, Rasharn Powell, saxophone colossus Nubya Garcia, alte crew DRB, Tkay Maidza, Olivia Dean, Jaz Karis, Joey Maxwell, and Metallica legend Lars Ulrich, amongst others. Other covers to follow.

Clash 116 with Jack Gilsinky

Words: Brenton Blanchet

Photography: Scott West

Fashion: Brian Paulson

Creative Direction: Rob Meyers

