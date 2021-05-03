IDK is the second face of Clash 118.

Maryland rapper IDK is on a quest to educate. A true multi-hyphenate, he matches exceptional, world-building rap music to a desire to connect and uplift.

Right now, he's venturing towards unexplored horizons with a Harvard course and new monthly radio show, all while working on some astonishing new music.

“I love feeling like some things can’t be done. I get a kick out of just making shit happen. That’s always been my career. That’s why I’m even a rapper. I’ve done the unthinkable.”

Also featured in this magazine are Gorillaz , incendiary West London rapper Central Cee, BRIT Award winning alt-pop auteur Griff, left-field voyager Laurie Anderson, returning goddess Laura Mvula, Stalk Ashley, Rochelle Jordan, and more.

- - -

Words: Grant Brydon

Photography: Michael Tyrone Delaney

Fashion: Ian McRae

Creative Direction: Rob Meyers

