H.E.R. Is The First Face Of Clash 115

It goes without saying that these are exceptionally hard times. In many ways, Issue 115 is the hardest edition we’ve ever had to piece together, and along the way, we’ve learned a lot about why we do this.

It’s pretty simple, really: it’s community. Each of us views music as something solitary, with our favourite artists speaking to our mutual introspections, casting light on our innermost feelings. But these emotions aren’t isolated – music is a way of bringing us together, a way of making us realise that these experiences can be shared.

That’s what we want to do with this magazine. Issue 115 is titled Stay Home for a reason – we urge you to stay home, to stay out of harm’s way, but we don’t want you to do this alone. We’ve prepared something special, something that reflects the urgency of these times while using the intimacy only a printed magazine can offer.

Each of our four carefully curated cover stars represents something unique to us. Transgressive R&B queen H.E.R. is primed to start her next phase, a true auteur who applies fastidious creativity to the various styles and disciplines she harnesses.

“Passion over perfection, that’s what I live by now,” she tells Clash in our exclusive cover interview. “I’ve always been sure of myself, and I got praised for it. The reality is, I get it wrong sometimes, and that’s okay. Trust the process, trust yourself and take your time.”

Also featured in this issue is Kim Petras, Mae Muller, Inhaler, Gorillaz, Graham Coxon, Cavetown, Shaggy, and many more. Other covers to follow this week.

Clash 115 is available to buy online now ahead of its release - get the magazine HERE, shipped to your home in fully recyclable zero-plastic packaging.