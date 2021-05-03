Groundbreaking multimedia collective Gorillaz are the first face of Clash 118.

20 years on from their debut album Gorillaz are still eclipsing boundaries, with their Song Machine project re-writing the rules, and connecting them to a cross-generational creative landscape.

But it goes further than this. Whether they’re linking with slowthai or Robert Smith, Gorillaz move with purpose, constructing alternative narratives during a time when escapism has never been so needed.

Clash joins Gorillaz to explore their potent renewal and creative regeneration in this exclusive and in-depth cover feature, one that explores their relationships, future projects, and their new Fred Perry collaboration.

As Noodle puts it: “It’s all about energy. There is beauty in combining energy that can bring to a positive combustion.”

Also featured in this magazine are incendiary West London rapper Central Cee, BRIT Award winning alt-pop auteur Griff, left-field voyager Laurie Anderson, returning goddess Laura Mvula,Stalk Ashley, Rochelle Jordan, and more.

Order Issue 118 physical copy HERE . Clash 118 will be shipped to your home in fully recyclable zero-plastic packaging from April 24th 2021.

Words: Robin Murray

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.