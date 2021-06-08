Flo Milli Is The Fourth Face Of Clash 119

Incendiary rap all-star Flo Milli is the fourth cover star of Clash 119.

One of 2021’s breakout rap trailblazers, Flo Milli is up-ending expectations, and living out her dreams on a daily basis. Yet her rise has been far from simple – in this wide-ranging cover interview Flo reflects on her family and reveals how the strong women in her life help keep her grounded.

Forthright and straight-talking, Flo Milli is on characteristically sublime form in this exclusive cover interview, discussing her astonishing rise, the reaction to her 2020 mixtape ‘Ho, Why Is You Here?’, and why this is only the beginning.

As Flo Milli points out: “Learn to love yourself, and to love yourself no matter what…”

Also featured in this magazine are BRIT nominee Joy Crookes, number one gate-crasher Tion Wayne, neo-soul voyager Patrick Paige II, genre-less creative Berwyn, Brighton rap phenomenon ArrDee, American avant-garde iconoclast Moor Mother, and honey-voiced icon Nancy Sinatra.

Words: Elle Evans

Photography: Brandon Bowen

Fashion: Jenna Tyson

Creative Direction: Rob Meyers

