Chlöe is the third face of Clash 120.

Approaching her solo era by ridding herself of any barriers to self-actualisation, Chlöe is ready to voice her unadulterated truth. No longer an ingénue, a new mononym comes of age under the glare of the spotlight. With a solo era promising passion and prowess, she asks: Are you ready to be entertained?

Speaking to Clash, Chlöe reflects on the power close bonds can hold, and how these can support her during the sudden glare of the solo spotlight; looking back on her inspirations, she also discusses how she hopes to in turn act as a point of inspiration for another generation of young Black female talent.

As she notes: “People are about to see the 360° me. Up until now they’ve only seen little pieces and fragments…”

Also featured in this issue are multi-faceted London group NiNE8 Collective; the hushed intimact of Clairo; groundbreaking UK rapper M1llionz; the breathless pop honesty of Gracie Abrams; formidable South London force Enny; and a profoundly personal essay on self-care from Ray BLK.

Words: Shahzaib Hussain

Photography: Ryan James Carruthers

Fashion: Nikki Cortez

Creative Direction: Rob Meyers