BROCKHAMPTON Are The First Face Of Issue 109

It’s impressive enough when the creative development of a band is galvanized by just one visionary - their commitment to progressing their plans, their success, or their futures becomes infectious so all tow the company line in unity. So, imagine the possibilities when a 13-strong collective of thoroughly modern artists who embrace every facet of their culture and media push together as one.



The first of our four cover stars for Clash 109 is BROCKHAMPTON, the self-declared “Internet boyband” whose individual talents and ambitions merge to conceive a synergetic raw power that is unyielding in its strength in numbers, and perfectly embodies this issue’s dominating theme.



The international motley crew are immersed in productivity - their endurance over three albums is attributed directly to the intuitions and energy that compels them, despite their differences, and the DIY mentality through which they prevail - and, with brand new Number One album, ‘Iridescence’, they have effectively put on record a radiant display of stunning solidarity. “It was a sound that we had been trying to make, but we couldn’t articulate what we heard in our heads,” the group’s mastermind Kevin Abstract tells Clash. “Now it feels like something that we are proud of.”



Luring the troop away from sessions at London’s eminent Abbey Road Studios where ‘Iridescence’ was completed, Clash caught up with BROCKHAMPTON to discuss overcoming egos, the plight of fandom, and the importance of being true to oneself.



Also featured in this issue is Kim Petras, Jay Rock, Noname, Bakar, MNEK, Tom Morello, Father, Flohio, Pale Waves, Steven Van Zandt, and much more. Other covers to follow…



Clash 109 is available to buy online now ahead of its release next week - get the magazine HERE.



Clash 109 with Brockhampton

Interview: Grant Brydon

Photography: Ashlan Gray

Creative Direction: Rob Meyers

Custom type by HARD.

