Bree Runway is the first face of Clash 121.

Bree Runway is the ground-breaking face of pan-genre UK pop in 2022. A trailblazing talent, her grasp of the full 360 – imagery, curation, production, and songwriting – has made her one of the most in-demand artists of her generation, earning awards, headlines, and a global fanbase.

Yet beneath this she remains a humble girl from East London. Paying homage to her Hackney roots, Bree Runway is able to find the balance between the public persona and her inner pathways, somehow managing to manifest both extraordinary success and soulful contentment. In this in-depth conversation, Bree Runway reflects on her upbringing, the need to assert her own individuality, and why she simply won’t accept second best.

As she puts it: “I am more than enough just by being myself…”

Also featured in this issue are multi-faceted creative force Alewya; the inscrutable Deyaz; R&B force Raveena; Manchester polymath Iceboy Violet; NYC alt-pop collective MICHELLE; and UK rap hit machine Young T & Bugsey.

UK and Rest Of World customers can Pre-Order your copy of Clash 121 HERE. Copies will ship out from March 24th.

EU Pre-Orders will go-live next week, more info to follow.

Words: Rahel Aklilu

Photography: Ivan Shaffer

Fashion: Shaquille Williams

Creative Direction: Rob Meyers