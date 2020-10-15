beabadoobee is the second face of Clash 116.

The outsider voice who forged her own path, beabadoobee went from dreaming about hanging with her indie rock icons to actually becoming one. Her debut album ‘Fake It Flowers’ is Bea in 360 – completely honest, completely affecting.

It’s the culmination of a journey she started almost by accident, one that took her from viral uploads to sold out arenas. Yet amid the rush she needed to step back – started in a whirlwind of hype, ‘Fake It Flowers’ ended with beabadoobee tapping back into her DIY roots, and realising what she had learned along the way.

As she tells Clash: “I needed time to think, to fix my mental health, and live within my album. Not a lot of artists have this much time to live in the world of their album.”

Also featured in this issue is Jessie Ware, Pa Salieu, Jarvis Cocker, Zsela, MadeInTYO, Rasharn Powell, saxophone colossus Nubya Garcia, alte crew DRB, Tkay Maidza, Olivia Dean, Jaz Karis, Joey Maxwell, and Metallica legend Lars Ulrich, amongst others. Other covers to follow this week.

Clash 116 is available to buy now ahead of its release – get the magazine HERE , shipped to your home in fully recyclable zero-plastic packaging.

Clash 116 with beabadoobee

Words: Robin Murray

Photography: James Robjant

Fashion: Grace Joel

Creative Direction: Rob Meyers

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.