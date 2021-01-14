Arlo Parks is the first face of Clash 117.

A calming voice for troubled times, the West London aesthete is an expert on locating light and wisdom amid darkness and doubt. Indeed, her super-power is empathy – it’s something the past 12 months have tested to the limit. Debut album ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’ is drenched in feeling, soaked in emotion – it’s a therapeutic experience, one in which sharing, mutual conversation, is absolutely key.

Constructed during the uncertainly of 2020, it finds Arlo continually searching for fulfillment. The results are an inspiration – soulful and wise, her meditations have an openness that reflects the way she approaches life.

As she tells Clash: “Being sensitive is a double-edged sword...”

Also featured in this issue is Roisin Murphy, Backroad Gee, Zara Larsson, Enny, sleaford mods, Hope Tala, Oliver Malcolm, Baby Queen, and more. Other covers to follow this week.

Pre-order Issue 117 HERE. Clash 117 will be shipped to your home in fully recyclable zero-plastic packaging from 26th January 2020.

Clash 117 with Arlo Parks

Words: Robin Murray

Photography: Jenny Brough

Fashion: Harry Clements

Creative Direction: Rob Meyers

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.