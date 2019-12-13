Yes, Taylor Swift Is Headlining Glastonbury 2020

Taylor Swift has confirmed plans to headline Glastonbury Festival 2020.

The American pop star released her album 'Lover' a few months ago, and followed this by confirming plans for a flurry of live shows.

European festival announcements came and went, with fans speculating about a potential headline slot at Glastonbury.

As it turns out, they were right: Taylor Swift is visiting Worthy Farm for the event's 50th birthday.

I’m ecstatic to tell you that I’ll be headlining Glastonbury on its 50th anniversary - See you there! pic.twitter.com/2gJ40mEiDH — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 15, 2019

For their part, the team at Glastonbury are elated at the confirmation:

"She’s one of the biggest stars in the world and her songs are absolutely amazing. We’re so delighted.”



Taylor Swift. Sunday night headliner. Glastonbury 2020. pic.twitter.com/SHp9A4GG4w — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) December 15, 2019

