Yes, Kylie Minogue Is Playing Glastonbury

Kylie Minogue

Robin Murray
19 · 12 · 2018

Kylie Minogue is set to play Glastonbury next summer.

The iconic festival returns to Worthy Farm in 2019, and speculation is already rife over who will play.

Stormzy has been confirmed to headline, and now Glastonbury organisers have unveiled a set from a true pop legend.

Yes, Kylie Minogue is hitting Glastonbury next summer, pushing through her catalogue for the Sunday afternoon legends slot.

Here's how Glastonbury broke the news.

Glastonbury runs between June 26th - 30th.

