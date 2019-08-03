Yep, You Could Play Tramlines Festival

Tramlines festival is inviting unknown artists to apply for a spare line up spot.

The Sheffield event returns to Hillsborough Park this summer, with the line up already containing the likes of Two Door Cinema Club, Courteeners and Nile Rogers & Chic.

You could be performing alongside these artists, with Tramlines inviting new artists to apply for a one-off slot.

Simply send your demo via the festival's Apply To Play tab on their site before May 31st, and their team will sift through the results.

With a capacity of up to 30,000 people this is an amazing opportunity for the right artist, and re-affirms Tramlines commitment to new talent.

Timm Cleasby, Operations Director at Tramlines said:

“We’ve always championed new and local talent at Tramlines. It’s been a highlight for me every year and this year will be no different. We have some great slots across all stages for new artists this year, and it’s open to all. Last year was a massive success with slots being filled by Universal Tree, Little Grace and Saint Petersburg to name a few. I love the excitement of hearing my new favourite band on one of our stages and I can’t wait to see who’s in this year.”

Tickets for the festival are on sale now.

Tramlines runs between July 19th - 21st.

