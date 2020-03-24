Years & Years, Kurupt FM Join CALM Lock-In

Years & Years, Kurupt FM, Frank Turner and more will join CALM's first ever Friday Night Lock-In.

The coronavirus pandemic has utterly changed our way of life, and with this has come a mental health epidemic.

Stress and anxiety are soaring with all this chaos, and CALM have reported a shocking 37% increase to their help line.

To help people through these strange times, CALM have launched a Friday Night Lock-In, to be broadcast on Instagram Live.

Years And Years will take part, Declan McKenna will star, and Frank Turner will perform, with Kurupt FM's Steve Stamp on the decks.

CALM CEO, Simon Gunning said:

“In these unprecedented, uncertain times, people are needing CALM and our services more than ever. This is why we want to give people a fun evening to help them take a break from all that's happening, but also remind them that we are here should they need us.”

“CALM's free and confidential helpline and webchat are available from 5pm to midnight, 7 days a week so if all this is getting too much then please get in touch. We're here for everyone, no matter what”.

Tune in HERE.

For more information on the work CALM does click HERE.

