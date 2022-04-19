Wu-Tang Clan And Nas Announce Joint Tour

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas have announced plans for a joint tour.

In an announcement that will come as the stuff of dreams to many rap fans, the iconic hip-hop posse will unite alongside the 'Illmatic' auteur.

The incoming NY State Of Mind tour places Wu-Tang Clan in the company of Nas, a 25 date North American tour dubbed NY State Of Mind.

Opening in St Louis on August 30th, the tour winds its way across the continent, wrapping up in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl.

Tickets go on sale from 10am on April 26th; selected pre-sale opens today (April 19th) through the Citi Entertainment Programme.

- - -