Worldwide Festival Announces Line Up For Final Leysin Event

Worldwide Festival has announced the line up for its final event at Leysin.

The Swiss skiing resort has housed the winter instalment of Worldwide Festival for six years, with the seventh event set to be its final run.

It's set to be pretty special, though, with the initial names on the line up for the Leysin festival being announced.

Running between March 18th - 24th, and will boast performances from Dengue Dengue Dengue, Dan Shake, Neue Grafik, and many more.

Vital imprint On The Corner will curate a full day of DJs and music, with Gilles Peterson also set to welcome Marcel Vogel, James Stewart, Epic Vinyls From Brazil, and Kassian.

Tickets are on sale now.

Worldwide Festival Leysin runs between March 18th - 24th. Line up:

Dengue Dengue Dengue live / Dan Shake / Marcel Vogel / Lefto / Neue Grafik solo live / DTM Funk / Susobrino live / Tom Ravenscroft / James Stewart / Pete On The Corner / Rebecca Vasmant / Sean OD / Epic Vinyls From Brazil / Mr Lenkneecht / Koko / Wodi / Kassian / Demuja / David Lamon / Louise Chen & Gilles Peterson

