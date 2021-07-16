World Rejoice! Green Man 2021 Is Going Ahead!

Welsh festival Green Man will go ahead this summer.

It's been a complex year for live music, with the industry forced to adjust to rules that - at best - feel a little haphazard.

More than 50% of live events have fallen by the wayside, with Green Man taking time to mull over the fine details.

Thankfully, it's a positive decision: Green Man 2021 is set to go ahead, across the weekend of August 19th - 22nd.

Headliners include Caribou, and Dan Snaith is delighted to be able to return to the Welsh event:

“There's a kind of magic about Green Man - both that I've experienced myself in the past and that I hear about from friends who go every year. I feel very lucky that we're going to headline this year.”

Other artists on the bill include Mogwai, Little Dragon, Fontaines DC, and Thundercat, with lots more to seek out on the line up.

Fiona Stewart, Managing Director and Owner of the festival says:

“At times it seemed like a dream that we would ever be back in the fields together, I can’t tell you how much it means to me, and the thousands of people that rely upon and make Green Man happen, that it’s actually going ahead. We cannot wait to see people enjoy the festival again!”

Tickets are on sale now.

Green Man 2021 runs between August 19th - 22nd.

- - -