Woman's Hour Announce London Show

Woman's Hour will play a London show at the Dome on March 22nd.

The band will release their long-awaited new album 'Ephyra' on February 15th, with the record re-constructed after a lengthy pause.

Singer Fiona Burgess describes it as “a kind of re-birthing. An opportunity to reflect on what happened and embrace what we achieved.”

Out on February 15th, 'Ephyra' will be accompanied by a full London headline show, their first in a number of years.

Woman's Hour will play the Dome in Tufnell Park, with tickets on sale now.

'Ephyra' will be released on February 15th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.